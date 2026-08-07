Sajid Imran Cheema

Sajid Imran Cheema

batsman

Full name:Sajid Imran Cheema
Nationality:Saudi arabia

Teams

2024 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1111
Innings1111
Not outs00
Runs225225
Balls Faced204204
Avg20.4520.45
SR110.29110.29
Fours2222
Fifties11
Sixies1111
Highest5252
Hundreds00

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