Sajid Imran Cheema
batsman
|Full name:
|Sajid Imran Cheema
|Nationality:
|Saudi arabia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|11
|11
|Innings
|11
|11
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|225
|225
|Balls Faced
|204
|204
|Avg
|20.45
|20.45
|SR
|110.29
|110.29
|Fours
|22
|22
|Fifties
|1
|1
|Sixies
|11
|11
|Highest
|52
|52
|Hundreds
|0
|0