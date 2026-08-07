International career

Salman Nizar, born on 30 June 1997 in Thalassery, Kerala, is an Indian cricketer known for his left-handed batting and right-arm offspin. Although he has yet to make his debut for the Indian national team, he has shown strong performances in domestic cricket and remains a potential candidate for future international selection.

Leagues Participation

Salman Nizar has mainly played domestic cricket and is yet to participate in major professional leagues.

Indian Premier League

Salman Nizar gained attention during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a powerful innings of 99 runs off 49 balls. His aggressive batting showed his potential as a valuable player. Despite this, Salman went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction and has not yet participated in the IPL. He continues to work hard in domestic cricket and hopes to attract IPL teams in future auctions.

Year Team Notes — — Unsold in IPL 2025 auction

Domestic career

Salman started playing cricket for Kerala in the younger age groups like U-14, U-16, and U-23. He played his first first-class match for Kerala on February 6, 2015, in the Ranji Trophy against Assam at Kannur. Since then, he has played many matches for Kerala in different formats. His last first-class match was in early 2025 against Vidarbha in Nagpur. His highest score in first-class cricket is 95 not out, which he made against Punjab in the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy. In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy quarter-final, he was Kerala’s top scorer with 62 runs.

Salman played his first List A match for Kerala on February 25, 2017, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Tripura at Bhubaneswar. He scored 82 not out in that match, which is his highest score in List A cricket. He scored 215 runs in six matches in that tournament and was the leading run-scorer for Kerala. He played his last List A match in January 2025 against Bihar in Hyderabad.

Salman likes shorter forms of the game more. His batting average is above 30 in List A cricket, but in first-class cricket, it is just under 29. He made his Twenty20 debut for Kerala on January 8, 2018, against Hyderabad in the Zonal T20 League. In that game, he scored six runs. Before his big innings against Mumbai, he played 24 T20 matches with an average close to 40 and a strike rate of 135.93. He also played for KCA Lions in the 2020-21 KCA President’s Cup T20 tournament.

One of Salman’s best performances came in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Mumbai. He scored 99 runs from 49 balls. He hit five fours and eight sixes in that innings. His runs helped Kerala reach 234 runs. Mumbai, led by Shreyas Iyer, tried to chase the target but lost by 43 runs despite a good innings of 68 from Ajinkya Rahane.

In August 2018, Salman was one of eight Kerala players fined by the Kerala Cricket Association. The players showed disagreement with the Kerala captain Sachin Baby. Salman also sent a complaint to the Kerala State Cricket Association about Sachin Baby’s leadership in 2018.

Now at 27 years old, Salman aims to play well in the domestic season and build a strong career. Though he was not picked in the IPL 2025 auction, many believe he will get chances in big leagues in the future if he keeps performing well.

Records and achievements

Salman Nizar has done well in domestic cricket. He scored important runs and helped Kerala in key matches. Some of his main records and achievements are:

In the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, he scored 62 runs from 102 balls. He was the top scorer for Kerala in that game.

In the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy, he scored his highest first-class score of 91 not out against Punjab.

In the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Gujarat, he scored 52 runs in the first innings. He then built a 149-run partnership with Mohammad Azharuddin.

In the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare Trophy, he scored 215 runs in six matches. He was the leading run-scorer for Kerala in the tournament.

He played his first Twenty20 match in the 2017-18 Zonal T20 League.

He was part of the KCA Lions team in the 2020-21 KCA President’s Cup T20.

Personal life

Salman Nizar comes from Thalassery, Kerala. He grew up in a family that liked cricket. He started playing cricket at a young age. He works hard on his fitness to stay strong as a batsman and bowler. He takes part in his local community. Salman balances cricket and life well.

Finance

In 2024, Salman Nizar’s net worth is about 50 million Indian rupees. His income comes from cricket and sponsorships.

Scandals

In August 2018, Kerala Cricket Association fined Salman and seven other players. This happened after they disagreed with the team captain, Sachin Baby.

Fans

Salman has around 6,000 followers on Instagram. Many fans support him in domestic cricket.