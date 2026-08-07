Samar Shravan Dubhashi
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Samar Shravan Dubhashi
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|2
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|2
|1
|Innings
|25
|2
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|1
|Runs
|374
|56
|6
|Balls Faced
|1039
|77
|11
|Avg
|17
|28
|0
|SR
|35.99
|72.72
|54.54
|Fours
|48
|4
|0
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|97
|56
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0