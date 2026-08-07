Samar Shravan Dubhashi

Samar Shravan Dubhashi

wicket keeper

Full name:Samar Shravan Dubhashi
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1521
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1521
Innings2521
Not outs301
Runs374566
Balls Faced10397711
Avg17280
SR35.9972.7254.54
Fours4840
Fifties210
Sixies310
Highest97566
Hundreds000

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