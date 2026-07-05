Sammu Nirwantha Thikshila de Silva

Sammu Nirwantha Thikshila de Silva

bowler

Full name:Sammu Nirwantha Thikshila de Silva
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Nsl

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3605459
Innings1784440
Overs1.0682.5262.4104.2
Balls----
Maidens086100
Runs1025821255842
Wickets0704938
Avg036.8825.6122.15
SR058.5232.1616.47
Eco103.784.778.07
BB0555
4w0200
5w0011
10w0000

Batting

LeagueT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches3605459
Innings2935055
Not outs0634
Runs321241184953
Balls Faced725941227633
Avg1.524.4125.1918.68
SR42.8581.8896.49150.55
Fours02149388
Fifties01265
Sixies0674453
Highest311910672
Hundreds0110

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