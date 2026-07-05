Sammu Nirwantha Thikshila de Silva
bowler
|Full name:
|Sammu Nirwantha Thikshila de Silva
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|60
|54
|59
|Innings
|1
|78
|44
|40
|Overs
|1.0
|682.5
|262.4
|104.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|86
|10
|0
|Runs
|10
|2582
|1255
|842
|Wickets
|0
|70
|49
|38
|Avg
|0
|36.88
|25.61
|22.15
|SR
|0
|58.52
|32.16
|16.47
|Eco
|10
|3.78
|4.77
|8.07
|BB
|0
|5
|5
|5
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|60
|54
|59
|Innings
|2
|93
|50
|55
|Not outs
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Runs
|3
|2124
|1184
|953
|Balls Faced
|7
|2594
|1227
|633
|Avg
|1.5
|24.41
|25.19
|18.68
|SR
|42.85
|81.88
|96.49
|150.55
|Fours
|0
|214
|93
|88
|Fifties
|0
|12
|6
|5
|Sixies
|0
|67
|44
|53
|Highest
|3
|119
|106
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|1
|0