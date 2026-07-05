Liyanage Asel Dhamsika Sigera
all rounder
|Full name:
|Liyanage Asel Dhamsika Sigera
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|38
|24
|Innings
|43
|35
|21
|Overs
|383.0
|276.5
|63.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|69
|21
|0
|Runs
|1032
|1147
|373
|Wickets
|48
|61
|24
|Avg
|21.5
|18.8
|15.54
|SR
|47.87
|27.22
|15.75
|Eco
|2.69
|4.14
|5.92
|BB
|6
|5
|3
|4w
|2
|5
|0
|5w
|1
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|27
|38
|24
|Innings
|39
|35
|20
|Not outs
|3
|1
|6
|Runs
|1188
|873
|237
|Balls Faced
|1910
|1183
|250
|Avg
|33
|25.67
|16.92
|SR
|62.19
|73.79
|94.8
|Fours
|109
|63
|17
|Fifties
|10
|4
|0
|Sixies
|31
|21
|5
|Highest
|92
|75
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0