Liyanage Asel Dhamsika Sigera

Liyanage Asel Dhamsika Sigera

all rounder

Full name:Liyanage Asel Dhamsika Sigera
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Kandy Nsl

Nondescripts Cricket Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches273824
Innings433521
Overs383.0276.563.0
Balls---
Maidens69210
Runs10321147373
Wickets486124
Avg21.518.815.54
SR47.8727.2215.75
Eco2.694.145.92
BB653
4w250
5w120
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches273824
Innings393520
Not outs316
Runs1188873237
Balls Faced19101183250
Avg3325.6716.92
SR62.1973.7994.8
Fours1096317
Fifties1040
Sixies31215
Highest927546
Hundreds000

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