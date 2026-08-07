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International career

Sanjida Akter Meghla, born on June 4, 2001, in Jashore, is a right-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler for the Bangladesh women’s national team. She serves mainly as a spinner, known for her accuracy and control in limited-overs formats.

2019: Made her WT20I debut on October 30 against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match marked her first appearance in Bangladesh colors and introduced her as a promising left-arm spinner capable of maintaining tight lines in middle overs.

2021: Named in Bangladesh’s ODI squad for the Zimbabwe tour in November and also included in the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier held in Zimbabwe.

2022: Represented Bangladesh in the Commonwealth Games Qualifier in Malaysia in January, and later served as a reserve player for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. In the same year, she was recalled for the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier, where Bangladesh finished as tournament winners.

2023: Continued as part of Bangladesh’s T20I squad, appearing in training camps and bilateral matches.

2024: Remained in the team for multiple home and away T20I series.

2025: Reached a significant milestone with her WODI debut on January 19 against West Indies at Warner Park, Basseterre, where Bangladesh posted 198/9. Two days later, on January 21, she played her second ODI in the same series, contributing to a 60-run victory that marked Bangladesh’s first win of the tour. In April 2025, she joined the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan, followed by her first World Cup appearance in October 2025. On October 7 in Guwahati, she dismissed Alice Capsey lbw during the match against England, a key breakthrough in a closely fought game that Bangladesh eventually lost by four wickets.

By the end of 2025, Sanjida Akter Meghla had played 20 WT20Is, taking 18 wickets at an average of around 19 and an economy rate of 4.9, with best figures of 2 for 4, along with 2 WODIs.

Leagues Participation

Sanjida Akter Meghla has not yet taken part in any overseas franchise or professional league tournaments.

Domestic career

Sanjida Akter Meghla started her domestic cricket path through the divisional structure of Bangladesh and gradually advanced into the national development programs under the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Her first recorded team was Chittagong Division Women, where she played during the 2017 and 2017/18 seasons.

In 2021, she represented Bangladesh Green in the Bangladesh Games, a nationwide multi-sport event that included women’s cricket as part of its schedule.

By 2025, Meghla was regularly involved in the Bangladesh Women Emerging (A) program, which prepares players for senior international duty. During the South Africa Emerging Players Women’s tour of Bangladesh in May 2025, she bowled effectively in matches at Chittagong, finishing with two wickets for nine runs in ten overs on May 8.

Records and achievements

Sanjida Akter Meghla has developed into one of Bangladesh’s most promising young spin bowlers.

Made her WT20I debut on 30 October 2019 against Pakistan in Lahore at only 18 years old, becoming one of the youngest left-arm orthodox bowlers to represent Bangladesh.

Made her WODI debut on 19 January 2025 against West Indies at Warner Park, Basseterre.

By the end of 2025, she had appeared in 20 WT20Is and 2 WODIs, taking 18 wickets in T20Is and one wicket in ODIs.

Recorded her best WT20I figures of 2/4, which underlined her skill in maintaining accuracy and control during the middle overs.

Maintained an economy rate of around 4.9 in WT20Is, one of the most efficient among Bangladeshi spinners.

Took the wicket of Alice Capsey on 7 October 2025 in Guwahati during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, a key breakthrough against England in Bangladesh’s group-stage match.

Represented Bangladesh Green at the 2021 Bangladesh Games, gaining recognition as a future national prospect.

Took two wickets for nine runs in ten overs for Bangladesh Women Emerging (A) against South Africa Emerging Women on 8 May 2025 in Chittagong.

Personal life

Sanjida Akter Meghla keeps her personal life entirely private, with no verified details shared publicly.

Finance

No reliable information exists regarding her income, match fees, or endorsements.

Family

There are no verified reports about her parents, siblings, marriage, or children.

Scandals

As of October 2025, Sanjida Akter Meghla has not been linked to any scandals or disciplinary issues.

Fans

Sanjida does not have verified social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, or X/Twitter. Several fan pages exist under names such as “Sanjida Akter Meghla — National Cricketer of Bangladesh”, each followed by 2,000–11,000 fans, mostly active on Facebook. A small Instagram account under her name has about 350 followers, though its authenticity is uncertain. She occasionally appears in official Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team posts, particularly during major tournaments like the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.