David Andrew Miller

Year
Information about participation in the tournament
2011 IPL
David Miller was signed by a team in the IPL for the first time, bought by Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings currently) as a replacement player for INR 46 lakhs, but he did not appear for any of the matches in 2011 IPL.
2012 IPL
Miller was retained by Kings XI Punjab this season for INR 50.27 lakhs. He made his debut this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, and he scored 8 runs off 5 deliveries and Punjab won this match. He played a total of 6 matches and scored 98 runs with an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 130.66.
2013 IPL
Kings XI Punjab retained him again for INR 53.27 lakhs, and he appeared for 12 matches, accumulating a big total of 418 runs with an average of 59.71 and a strike rate of 164.56. Miller smashed his first and only IPL century this season, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls and leading his team to an excellent victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
2014 IPL
He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, and this significant rise in his salary was due to his explosive performance last season. He bagged 446 runs in 16 matches with an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 149.16. He helped KXIP to reach the final for the first time this season, but they lost to KKR.
2015 IPL
Again, he was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and got featured in 13 matches, scoring 357 runs with an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 134.21, and his best score was 89 runs off 44 balls.
2016 IPL
He got retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and was appointed as captain of the team this season. Unfortunately, he was removed from the post in the middle of the season due to the poor performance of the team. He played 14 matches and scored only 161 runs with an average of 16.10 and a strike rate of 122.90.
2017 IPL
He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, but this season was a major struggle for him as he only got to play 5 matches due to his poor form and could only score 83 runs with an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 103.75.
2018 IPL
He got retained by Kings Xi Punjab for INR 3 crore this season. Due to his bad performance last season, he did not get enough chances and only appeared for 3 matches, scoring 74 runs with an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 115.62.
2019 IPL
Again retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore. This was his last season in association with Kings XI Punjab, he played 10 matches and smashed 213 runs with an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 129.87.
2020 IPL
Miller played with a new team for the first time in the IPL; he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mini-auction for INR 75 lakhs. However, he did not get a chance to play except for one match in which he could not score any runs.
2021 IPL
Rajasthan Royals retained him for INR 75 lakhs, and he played nine matches for them this season while scoring 124 runs, including a half-century and his best batting figure in the season was 62 runs off 43 balls against Delhi Capitals.
2022 IPL
This time, Miller was bought by Gujarat Titans in the mega auction for INR 3 crores. This season was his biggest comeback when he made his most important contribution to his team’s title win by scoring 481 runs in 16 matches with an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. He was the second top run scorer of Gujarat TItans.
2023 IPL
He got retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore, and he again contributed majorly in leading Gujarat Titans to the finals by smashing 259 runs in 16 matches with an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.51, but unfortunately, they lost to Chennai Super Kings.
2024 IPL
Again, he was retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore and played a key role in the middle order of the team in every match; he played 9 matches, scoring 210 suns with an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 151.08.
2025 IPL
Ahead of IPL 2025, David Miller is acquired by Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction for INR 7.5 crore. Fans are expecting his old carnage in the IPL for which he is known worldwide with a new beginning in a new team.
2026 IPL
Miller enters the 2026 season in excellent form following a strong T20 World Cup.