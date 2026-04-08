David Andrew Miller

David Andrew Miller

batsman

Full name:David Andrew Miller
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):June 10, 1989 (36)
Zodiac Sign:Gemini
Height:183 cm
Hometown:Pietermaritzburg, Natal, South Africa
Jersey Number:10
Batting Style:Left Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Offbreak
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Dolphins

Lucknow Super Giants

Paarl Royals

South Africa

Sunrisers Leeds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16011463263447
Innings00403
Overs008.203.0
Balls-----
Maidens00000
Runs0042031
Wickets00000
Avg00000
SR00000
Eco005.04010.33
BB00000
4w00000
5w00000
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches16011463263447
Innings1379999228405
Not outs4134758137
Runs40902216334271189654
Balls Faced39581532578170456929
Avg42.634.0936.3241.8736.02
SR103.33144.6457.81101.03139.32
Fours305147459542681
Fifties236194544
Sixies11810642203433
Highest139106177139120
Hundreds52694

David Andrew Miller Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

209

GT

GT

210

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

181

LSG

LSG

182

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

212

DC

DC

189

ResultLucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans

Indian Premier League

Ekana Stadium

LSG

LSG

164

GT

GT

165

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

175

DC

DC

179

ResultSunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

SRH

SRH

242

DC

DC

195

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

264

PBKS

PBKS

265

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

75

RCB

RCB

77

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

225

DC

DC

224

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

155

CSK

CSK

159

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

142

KKR

KKR

147

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

The Hundred

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

UpcomingSouth Africa vs Australia

South Africa vs Australia

ODI Series South Africa vs Australia

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

SA

SA

AUS

AUS

David Miller News

View all

Cricket player David Miller is one of the top cricketers, below you can read about all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches.

AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win

AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win

Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure yet another win at home, as they defeat Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli's composed half-century powered the team to a high score in the first innings. Although Delhi Capitals fought back well, disciplined bowling RCB in the death overs allowed them to win.

David Miller07:05 PM, 09 April, 2026

Sourav Ganguly’s Mistyped Comment on Delhi Capitals Post Leaves Fans in Splits

David Miller03:16 PM, 09 April, 2026

Is David Miller the Most Unlucky Player in Cricket History?

David Miller02:41 PM, 09 April, 2026

DC vs GT | Watch David Miller’s Emotional Reaction Post DC Defeat

David Miller02:38 PM, 09 April, 2026

DC vs GT | Twitter Goes Crazy as GT Win Nail-Biter by One Run

International Career

David Miller, born on June 10, 1989, in Pietermaritzburg, Natal, is a renowned cricketer known for his explosive batting and finishing skills. A left-handed middle-order batsman, Miller is celebrated for his ability to hit big sixes and turn games around in the slog overs. He debuted for South Africa in 2010 and has since established himself as a key player in both limited-overs formats. Miller has represented various franchises in domestic and T20 leagues worldwide, showcasing his aggressive batting and strategic approach, making him a valuable asset to any team he plays for.

David Miller's international career has seen him play across all formats, but his true prowess has been highlighted in ODIs and T20Is. Known for his match-finishing skills, he has often been the cornerstone of South Africa's lower order. His memorable innings, including match-winning knocks, have made him a household name in world cricket. We will now delve deeper into his remarkable international career.

  • May 20, 2010:In the South Africa tour of the West Indies at North Sound, Miller debuted for South Africa in their T20I jersey against the Caribbean team. Despite having a great start, Miller was extremely unfortunate as he got run out at 33 by Andre Fletcher. His contribution helped the ‘Proteas’ to win the match by just 1 run.
  • May 22, 2010: On the same tour of West Indies, Miller got his maiden ODI cap at North Sound on May 22. Coming in the lower order, Miller delivered a desired cameo and added 23 vital runs in just 16 balls. Although the match followed the D/L method, SA achieved a 66 runs massive victory.
  • November 16, 2023:In the 2023 ODI World Cup organized by India, South Africa faced the Aussies in the 2nd Semi Final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Proteas batting completely collapsed in front of the Aussie pace attack led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Despite the multiple early setbacks, Miller stood alone and fought for the nation, scoring 101 runs in 116 balls. Though they could not win the match, Miller's fight became a true example of “Fight till the last breath.”

Indian Premier League

David Miller has happened to be a fantastic middle-order batsman in his whole career; he was acquired by Kings XI Punjab in 2011 due to his remarkable past performances in domestic and other league cricket. He has already played for three teams in his IPL career, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now), Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, and is obtained by his fourth team, Lucknow Super Giants for the 2025 IPL. He made his debut on May 20, 2012, against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has been featured in 130 matches in his ongoing IPL career and has amassed 2,924 runs with an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 139.24.

Mostly, he has been in consistent form throughout his IPL career and won a title with his team, Gujarat Titans, in 2022. Want to know about his IPL journey? Refer to the season-wise information below:

Year

Information about participation in the tournament

2011 IPL

David Miller was signed by a team in the IPL for the first time, bought by Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings currently) as a replacement player for INR 46 lakhs, but he did not appear for any of the matches in 2011 IPL.

2012 IPL

Miller was retained by Kings XI Punjab this season for INR 50.27 lakhs. He made his debut this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, and he scored 8 runs off 5 deliveries and Punjab won this match. He played a total of 6 matches and scored 98 runs with an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 130.66.

2013 IPL

Kings XI Punjab retained him again for INR 53.27 lakhs, and he appeared for 12 matches, accumulating a big total of 418 runs with an average of 59.71 and a strike rate of 164.56. Miller smashed his first and only IPL century this season, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls and leading his team to an excellent victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2014 IPL

He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, and this significant rise in his salary was due to his explosive performance last season. He bagged 446 runs in 16 matches with an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 149.16. He helped KXIP to reach the final for the first time this season, but they lost to KKR.

2015 IPL

Again, he was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and got featured in 13 matches, scoring 357 runs with an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 134.21, and his best score was 89 runs off 44 balls.

2016 IPL

He got retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and was appointed as captain of the team this season. Unfortunately, he was removed from the post in the middle of the season due to the poor performance of the team. He played 14 matches and scored only 161 runs with an average of 16.10 and a strike rate of 122.90.

2017 IPL

He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, but this season was a major struggle for him as he only got to play 5 matches due to his poor form and could only score 83 runs with an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 103.75.

2018 IPL

He got retained by Kings Xi Punjab for INR 3 crore this season. Due to his bad performance last season, he did not get enough chances and only appeared for 3 matches, scoring 74 runs with an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 115.62.

2019 IPL

Again retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore. This was his last season in association with Kings XI Punjab, he played 10 matches and smashed 213 runs with an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 129.87.

2020 IPL

Miller played with a new team for the first time in the IPL; he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mini-auction for INR 75 lakhs. However, he did not get a chance to play except for one match in which he could not score any runs.

2021 IPL

Rajasthan Royals retained him for INR 75 lakhs, and he played nine matches for them this season while scoring 124 runs, including a half-century and his best batting figure in the season was 62 runs off 43 balls against Delhi Capitals.

2022 IPL

This time, Miller was bought by Gujarat Titans in the mega auction for INR 3 crores. This season was his biggest comeback when he made his most important contribution to his team’s title win by scoring 481 runs in 16 matches with an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. He was the second top run scorer of Gujarat TItans.

2023 IPL

He got retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore, and he again contributed majorly in leading Gujarat Titans to the finals by smashing 259 runs in 16 matches with an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.51, but unfortunately, they lost to Chennai Super Kings.

2024 IPL

Again, he was retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore and played a key role in the middle order of the team in every match; he played 9 matches, scoring 210 suns with an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 151.08.

2025 IPL

Ahead of IPL 2025, David Miller is acquired by Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction for INR 7.5 crore. Fans are expecting his old carnage in the IPL for which he is known worldwide with a new beginning in a new team.

2026 IPL

Miller enters the 2026 season in excellent form following a strong T20 World Cup.

Domestic Career

David Miller was a talented batsman from the very start of his career, he made his debut in First-Class cricket on January 24, 2008, for the Dolphins against the Warriors at Pietermaritzburg. He secured a half-century by scoring 63 runs with a strike rate of 51.21 in the 1st innings, and in the 2nd innings, he did not get a chance to bat and the match was drawn. In September 2018, Miller announced that he would not be available for First-Class matches anymore.

Miller made his List-A cricket debut the next month on February 08, 2008, for the Dolphins against the Titans at Durban in the MTN Domestic Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able to score any runs and was dismissed early after he played just 2 balls, and maybe his failure caused his team to lose against the Titans.

Records and Achievements

David Miller is a personality who has made success chase him. He has led South Africa towards victory in several T20I and ODI matches with his extraordinary batting and his never-give-up strategy on the field. He has won various titles and has marked some top records in his T20I and ODI career. Let us take an overview of his achievements.

Awards:

Miller has not secured many awards in his prolonged career, however, his list is not much decorated with big ICC titles or some highly respected awards. Let’s observe some of his awards below:

  • He was mentioned in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year in 2021.
  • He was nominated for T20I Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year, and also for the South Africa Player of the Year in 2022-23.
  • He has received three T20I Player of the Series Awards.
  • He has won nine Player of the Match Awards in T20Is.

Records:

Miller has crooked several records of legendary cricketers and stamped his name on the top of many lists, and created a lot of records by achieving huge milestones. Let’s jump into his significant records and milestones.

  • He became the first South African cricketer to score a century in the knock-out game of the ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens.
  • He holds the record for highest partnership for the fifth wicket of 256*.
  • He has caught the most catches in T20Is in a career (81).
  • He has played the 7th most T20I matches in a career (130).
  • He has scored the most runs in a T20I innings by batting position (106*).
  • He has played most consecutive innings without a duck (90).
  • He has hit the 8th most sixes in a T20I career (130).

Personal Life

David Miller is the middle-order backbone of the South African national cricket team; he was born on June 10, 1989, in Pietermaritzburg of Natal Province in South Africa into a sports-backed family as his father was a club-level cricket player and he encouraged and supported Miller to indulge into some sport which finally turned out to be cricket itself. Miller went to Maritzburg College in Pietermaritzburg for his education and played cricket slide-by-side there. He is a great adventurer and loves to travel, he is deeply into scuba diving and loves to explore the underwater world. He is a great food enthusiast and loves to have chicken salad and pizzas.

Family Life

David Miller belongs to a South African family, and his father, Andrew Miller, was a club cricketer of his time. His father made him play many sports like tennis, cricket, hockey and squash, but after watching his idol, Mathew Hayden, Miller wanted to become a cricketer. His mother is Jenny Miller and she is a homemaker and Miller loves her a lot. He has two siblings, his brother, Greg Miller and his sister, Jessica Oliver. Miller had been dating his girlfriend Camilla Harris for a long time and finally, on 31 August 2023, he posted a picture announcing his proposal was accepted by Harris. The couple got married on April 12, 2024, just a few days before IPL 2024, and they are expecting their first baby in September 2024.

Financial Standing

David Miller has played this sport for over a decade professionally and has built his worth in millions. He has worked with a lot of brands and has been featured in many television advertisements. Miller has a net worth of around 16 million dollars, which is approx. INR 140 crores. His actual earnings are generated from his central contract with Cricket South Africa of 2 million dollars (approx. INR 17 crore) annually, his IPL contracts over the years (approx. INR 68 crores) and his brand endorsements with brands like New Balance, Puma, DSC, The Harvest Table, Skrill and Etherlite.

Cars and Houses

David Miller has achieved a lot in financial terms but still maintains privacy regarding his private matters. He may have a lot of investments and assets in his name but has never disclosed much about them. Reportedly, he has some cars, including a BMW and an Audi in his garage, but details of the model and price are not disclosed by him. He owns a luxurious house in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, which is a great showpiece of his success in his career. His house is covered with greenery on its sides and is worth spending time in. Details and the price of his house are not available on any platform.

Scandals

Miller has intentionally stayed away from any scandals and major controversies in his whole career. He has avoided any sort of fights and arguments on and off the field and has maintained a clean image as a cricketer. Some incidents were not major controversies but are worth knowing.

  • Miller received a reprimand and demerit point:During the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Miller was warned and given a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. He disagreed with the umpire’s decision during the Super Eights Group 2 match against England.
  • Controversial catch in the finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup:There was another controversial event when Miller raised his voice against the decision by umpires about the impossible catch made by Suryakumar Yadav, which dismissed him in the finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. A lot of hassle took place on social media when many players, including Miller and his teammates and other casters and players, gave their opinion on that controversial catch.

Fan Following

David Miller has engraved the impact of his batting in the minds of all; he is termed as ‘Killer Miller’ by his fans, who have supported and admired him throughout his career, whether on the international level or domestic cricket. Miller has made some cult fans around the world, and especially, he has struck the Indian fans with his charisma on the field in IPL seasons. He has been followed by around 1.8 million on Instagram, and he has 5.3 million followers on Facebook and more than 1 million followers on Twitter (currently X).

Another Players

Shaw, Prithvi

Shaw, Prithvi

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pretorius, Dwaine

Pretorius, Dwaine

Bopara, Ravi

Bopara, Ravi

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Zuma, Lwandiswa Mbulelo

Sipamla, Lutho

Sipamla, Lutho

Siboto, Malusi

Siboto, Malusi

Oakes, Jason

Oakes, Jason

Bishnoi, Ravi

Bishnoi, Ravi

Theron, Rusty

Theron, Rusty