David Andrew Miller

David Miller News View all Cricket player David Miller is one of the top cricketers, below you can read about all his achievements and defeats, as well as how he trains and what he does for a living outside of cricket matches. AI Simulation, RCB vs DC | Kohlis masterclass guides Bengaluru to high-scoring win Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure yet another win at home, as they defeat Delhi Capitals. Virat Kohli's composed half-century powered the team to a high score in the first innings. Although Delhi Capitals fought back well, disciplined bowling RCB in the death overs allowed them to win. David Miller Sourav Ganguly’s Mistyped Comment on Delhi Capitals Post Leaves Fans in Splits David Miller Is David Miller the Most Unlucky Player in Cricket History? David Miller DC vs GT | Watch David Miller’s Emotional Reaction Post DC Defeat David Miller DC vs GT | Twitter Goes Crazy as GT Win Nail-Biter by One Run

International Career David Miller, born on June 10, 1989, in Pietermaritzburg, Natal, is a renowned cricketer known for his explosive batting and finishing skills. A left-handed middle-order batsman, Miller is celebrated for his ability to hit big sixes and turn games around in the slog overs. He debuted for South Africa in 2010 and has since established himself as a key player in both limited-overs formats. Miller has represented various franchises in domestic and T20 leagues worldwide, showcasing his aggressive batting and strategic approach, making him a valuable asset to any team he plays for. David Miller's international career has seen him play across all formats, but his true prowess has been highlighted in ODIs and T20Is. Known for his match-finishing skills, he has often been the cornerstone of South Africa's lower order. His memorable innings, including match-winning knocks, have made him a household name in world cricket. We will now delve deeper into his remarkable international career. May 20, 2010:In the South Africa tour of the West Indies at North Sound, Miller debuted for South Africa in their T20I jersey against the Caribbean team. Despite having a great start, Miller was extremely unfortunate as he got run out at 33 by Andre Fletcher. His contribution helped the ‘Proteas’ to win the match by just 1 run. May 22, 2010: On the same tour of West Indies, Miller got his maiden ODI cap at North Sound on May 22. Coming in the lower order, Miller delivered a desired cameo and added 23 vital runs in just 16 balls. Although the match followed the D/L method, SA achieved a 66 runs massive victory. November 16, 2023:In the 2023 ODI World Cup organized by India, South Africa faced the Aussies in the 2nd Semi Final at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Proteas batting completely collapsed in front of the Aussie pace attack led by Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Pat Cummins. Despite the multiple early setbacks, Miller stood alone and fought for the nation, scoring 101 runs in 116 balls. Though they could not win the match, Miller's fight became a true example of “Fight till the last breath.”

Indian Premier League David Miller has happened to be a fantastic middle-order batsman in his whole career; he was acquired by Kings XI Punjab in 2011 due to his remarkable past performances in domestic and other league cricket. He has already played for three teams in his IPL career, Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings now), Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, and is obtained by his fourth team, Lucknow Super Giants for the 2025 IPL. He made his debut on May 20, 2012, against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has been featured in 130 matches in his ongoing IPL career and has amassed 2,924 runs with an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 139.24. Mostly, he has been in consistent form throughout his IPL career and won a title with his team, Gujarat Titans, in 2022. Want to know about his IPL journey? Refer to the season-wise information below: Year Information about participation in the tournament 2011 IPL David Miller was signed by a team in the IPL for the first time, bought by Kings XI Punjab (Punjab Kings currently) as a replacement player for INR 46 lakhs, but he did not appear for any of the matches in 2011 IPL. 2012 IPL Miller was retained by Kings XI Punjab this season for INR 50.27 lakhs. He made his debut this season against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, and he scored 8 runs off 5 deliveries and Punjab won this match. He played a total of 6 matches and scored 98 runs with an average of 32.66 and a strike rate of 130.66. 2013 IPL Kings XI Punjab retained him again for INR 53.27 lakhs, and he appeared for 12 matches, accumulating a big total of 418 runs with an average of 59.71 and a strike rate of 164.56. Miller smashed his first and only IPL century this season, scoring 101 runs off 38 balls and leading his team to an excellent victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. 2014 IPL He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, and this significant rise in his salary was due to his explosive performance last season. He bagged 446 runs in 16 matches with an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 149.16. He helped KXIP to reach the final for the first time this season, but they lost to KKR. 2015 IPL Again, he was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and got featured in 13 matches, scoring 357 runs with an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 134.21, and his best score was 89 runs off 44 balls. 2016 IPL He got retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore and was appointed as captain of the team this season. Unfortunately, he was removed from the post in the middle of the season due to the poor performance of the team. He played 14 matches and scored only 161 runs with an average of 16.10 and a strike rate of 122.90. 2017 IPL He was retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 12.5 crore, but this season was a major struggle for him as he only got to play 5 matches due to his poor form and could only score 83 runs with an average of 27.66 and a strike rate of 103.75. 2018 IPL He got retained by Kings Xi Punjab for INR 3 crore this season. Due to his bad performance last season, he did not get enough chances and only appeared for 3 matches, scoring 74 runs with an average of 37.00 and a strike rate of 115.62. 2019 IPL Again retained by Kings XI Punjab for INR 3 crore. This was his last season in association with Kings XI Punjab, he played 10 matches and smashed 213 runs with an average of 26.62 and a strike rate of 129.87. 2020 IPL Miller played with a new team for the first time in the IPL; he was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mini-auction for INR 75 lakhs. However, he did not get a chance to play except for one match in which he could not score any runs. 2021 IPL Rajasthan Royals retained him for INR 75 lakhs, and he played nine matches for them this season while scoring 124 runs, including a half-century and his best batting figure in the season was 62 runs off 43 balls against Delhi Capitals. 2022 IPL This time, Miller was bought by Gujarat Titans in the mega auction for INR 3 crores. This season was his biggest comeback when he made his most important contribution to his team’s title win by scoring 481 runs in 16 matches with an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73. He was the second top run scorer of Gujarat TItans. 2023 IPL He got retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore, and he again contributed majorly in leading Gujarat Titans to the finals by smashing 259 runs in 16 matches with an average of 32.38 and a strike rate of 145.51, but unfortunately, they lost to Chennai Super Kings. 2024 IPL Again, he was retained by Gujarat Titans for INR 3 crore and played a key role in the middle order of the team in every match; he played 9 matches, scoring 210 suns with an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of 151.08. 2025 IPL Ahead of IPL 2025, David Miller is acquired by Lucknow Super Giants in the mega auction for INR 7.5 crore. Fans are expecting his old carnage in the IPL for which he is known worldwide with a new beginning in a new team. 2026 IPL Miller enters the 2026 season in excellent form following a strong T20 World Cup.

Domestic Career David Miller was a talented batsman from the very start of his career, he made his debut in First-Class cricket on January 24, 2008, for the Dolphins against the Warriors at Pietermaritzburg. He secured a half-century by scoring 63 runs with a strike rate of 51.21 in the 1st innings, and in the 2nd innings, he did not get a chance to bat and the match was drawn. In September 2018, Miller announced that he would not be available for First-Class matches anymore. Miller made his List-A cricket debut the next month on February 08, 2008, for the Dolphins against the Titans at Durban in the MTN Domestic Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able to score any runs and was dismissed early after he played just 2 balls, and maybe his failure caused his team to lose against the Titans.

Records and Achievements David Miller is a personality who has made success chase him. He has led South Africa towards victory in several T20I and ODI matches with his extraordinary batting and his never-give-up strategy on the field. He has won various titles and has marked some top records in his T20I and ODI career. Let us take an overview of his achievements. Awards: Miller has not secured many awards in his prolonged career, however, his list is not much decorated with big ICC titles or some highly respected awards. Let’s observe some of his awards below: He was mentioned in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year in 2021.

He was nominated for T20I Player of the Year, ODI Player of the Year, and also for the South Africa Player of the Year in 2022-23.

He has received three T20I Player of the Series Awards.

He has won nine Player of the Match Awards in T20Is. Records: Miller has crooked several records of legendary cricketers and stamped his name on the top of many lists, and created a lot of records by achieving huge milestones. Let’s jump into his significant records and milestones. He became the first South African cricketer to score a century in the knock-out game of the ODI World Cup at Eden Gardens.

He holds the record for highest partnership for the fifth wicket of 256*.

He has caught the most catches in T20Is in a career (81).

He has played the 7th most T20I matches in a career (130).

He has scored the most runs in a T20I innings by batting position (106*).

He has played most consecutive innings without a duck (90).

He has hit the 8th most sixes in a T20I career (130).