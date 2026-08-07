Sarmad Bhatti
batsman
|Full name:
|Sarmad Bhatti
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|50
|12
|Innings
|35
|25
|4
|Overs
|214.3
|113.3
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|5
|0
|Runs
|713
|612
|66
|Wickets
|14
|13
|1
|Avg
|50.92
|47.07
|66
|SR
|91.92
|52.38
|36
|Eco
|3.32
|5.39
|11
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|69
|50
|12
|Innings
|112
|44
|8
|Not outs
|15
|7
|1
|Runs
|3702
|1273
|105
|Balls Faced
|7965
|1521
|90
|Avg
|38.16
|34.4
|15
|SR
|46.47
|83.69
|116.66
|Fours
|429
|112
|6
|Fifties
|12
|7
|0
|Sixies
|18
|15
|5
|Highest
|260
|115
|28
|Hundreds
|8
|1
|0