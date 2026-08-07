Sarmad Bhatti

Sarmad Bhatti

batsman

Full name:Sarmad Bhatti
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Islamabad Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695012
Innings35254
Overs214.3113.36.0
Balls---
Maidens4050
Runs71361266
Wickets14131
Avg50.9247.0766
SR91.9252.3836
Eco3.325.3911
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches695012
Innings112448
Not outs1571
Runs37021273105
Balls Faced7965152190
Avg38.1634.415
SR46.4783.69116.66
Fours4291126
Fifties1270
Sixies18155
Highest26011528
Hundreds810

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