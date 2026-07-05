Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav
bowler
|Full name:
|Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|37
|46
|Innings
|56
|37
|45
|Overs
|1081.2
|348.3
|173.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|199
|14
|0
|Runs
|3356
|1503
|1125
|Wickets
|119
|66
|62
|Avg
|28.2
|22.77
|18.14
|SR
|54.52
|31.68
|16.77
|Eco
|3.1
|4.31
|6.49
|BB
|11
|6
|4
|4w
|6
|1
|2
|5w
|4
|2
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|33
|37
|46
|Innings
|48
|23
|15
|Not outs
|7
|8
|4
|Runs
|744
|263
|80
|Balls Faced
|1775
|397
|80
|Avg
|18.14
|17.53
|7.27
|SR
|41.91
|66.24
|100
|Fours
|104
|27
|8
|Fifties
|4
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|4
|0
|Highest
|67
|44
|13
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0