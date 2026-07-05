Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav

Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav

bowler

Full name:Satyajeet Sunil Bachhav
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Maharashtra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches333746
Innings563745
Overs1081.2348.3173.2
Balls---
Maidens199140
Runs335615031125
Wickets1196662
Avg28.222.7718.14
SR54.5231.6816.77
Eco3.14.316.49
BB1164
4w612
5w420
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches333746
Innings482315
Not outs784
Runs74426380
Balls Faced177539780
Avg18.1417.537.27
SR41.9166.24100
Fours104278
Fifties400
Sixies540
Highest674413
Hundreds000

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