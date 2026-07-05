Scott Steel
all rounder
|Full name:
|Scott Steel
|Nationality:
|England
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|41
|Innings
|3
|4
|30
|Overs
|13.4
|25.0
|79.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|1
|0
|Runs
|49
|146
|568
|Wickets
|1
|3
|17
|Avg
|49
|48.66
|33.41
|SR
|82
|50
|28
|Eco
|3.58
|5.84
|7.15
|BB
|1
|1
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|3
|10
|41
|Innings
|6
|9
|37
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|66
|296
|909
|Balls Faced
|105
|386
|746
|Avg
|11
|32.88
|25.25
|SR
|62.85
|76.68
|121.85
|Fours
|10
|38
|65
|Fifties
|0
|3
|6
|Sixies
|0
|1
|30
|Highest
|39
|68
|72
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0