Scott Steel

Scott Steel

all rounder

Full name:Scott Steel
Nationality:England
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2024 Teams

Leicestershire

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31041
Innings3430
Overs13.425.079.2
Balls---
Maidens310
Runs49146568
Wickets1317
Avg4948.6633.41
SR825028
Eco3.585.847.15
BB113
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches31041
Innings6937
Not outs001
Runs66296909
Balls Faced105386746
Avg1132.8825.25
SR62.8576.68121.85
Fours103865
Fifties036
Sixies0130
Highest396872
Hundreds000

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