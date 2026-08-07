Shahab Alam

Shahab Alam

bowler

Full name:Shahab Alam
Nationality:Nepal

Teams

2026 Teams

Nepal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Overs18.018.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs166166
Wickets44
Avg41.541.5
SR2727
Eco9.229.22
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs00
Balls Faced11
Avg04
SR00
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest00
Hundreds00

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