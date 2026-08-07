Shahab Alam
bowler
|Full name:
|Shahab Alam
|Nationality:
|Nepal
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|18.0
|18.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|166
|166
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|41.5
|41.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|9.22
|9.22
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|1
|1
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|1
|1
|Avg
|0
|4
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0