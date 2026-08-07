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International career

Shahbaz Nadeem, born on August 12, 1989, in Bokaro Steel City, Jharkhand, is a former Indian cricketer. He played as a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. Nadeem started his first-class career in December 2004. He represented teams like Bihar U-14, Indian U-19s, and Jharkhand.

In September 2018, Nadeem set a new record in List A cricket. He took eight wickets for just 10 runs against Rajasthan while playing for Jharkhand. This was one of his most impressive achievements in domestic cricket.

After years of playing for India and Jharkhand, Nadeem decided to retire from international cricket in March 2024. His career is remembered for his skill and consistency on the field.

2018: In October, Nadeem was named in India's T20I squad for the series against the West Indies. He did not play in these matches.





2019: In October, Nadeem joined India's squad for the third Test match against South Africa as cover for Kuldeep Yadav. October 19-22: Nadeem played his first Test match for India against South Africa in Ranchi.





2021: In January, Nadeem was listed as one of five standby players in India's Test squad for the series against England. Due to a knee injury to Axar Patel, Nadeem joined the playing XI for the first Test against England. February 5-9: Nadeem played his last Test match for India against England in Chennai.



In March 2024, Nadeem announced his retirement from international cricket.

Leagues Participation

Shahbaz Nadeem played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several years. He was part of the Delhi Daredevils from 2011 to 2018 and then played for Sunrisers Hyderabad from 2019 to 2021.

Indian Premier League

Shahbaz Nadeem had a notable career in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He began with Delhi Daredevils in 2011 and played with them until 2018. In 2019, he joined Sunrisers Hyderabad and stayed with them until 2021. After that, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) selected him in 2022, but he has not played any matches for them in the last two seasons.

Year Team Notes 2011-2018 Delhi Daredevils Played for 8 seasons, took 40 wickets in 61 matches. Best performance: 3/16 against Deccan Chargers in 2012. 2019-2021 Sunrisers Hyderabad Joined for Rs. 3.2 crore. Played only 3 matches in 2021. Best performance: 2/19 against Mumbai Indians in 2020. 2022-2023 Lucknow Super Giants Selected in 2022, but did not play any matches in the last two seasons.

Domestic career

Shahbaz Nadeem had a long and successful career in Indian domestic cricket. He started his first-class career in December 2004, playing for Kerala against Jharkhand. His last first-class match was in February 2024, when he played for Jharkhand against Rajasthan. Over the years, he became known for his skill and consistency with the ball.

In List A cricket, Nadeem made his debut in January 2005 for Jharkhand against Orissa. His last match in this format was in December 2023, against Chhattisgarh. He also played T20 cricket, with his first match coming in April 2007 against Orissa. His final T20 appearance was in October 2023 against Vidarbha.

Nadeem is recognized for his left-arm slow bowling action. He quickly gained attention for his performances, particularly in the 2012 IPL season with Delhi Daredevils. He was one of the standout players in domestic cricket, finishing as the top wicket-taker in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 Ranji Trophy seasons, taking 51 and 56 wickets, respectively.

In 2018, Nadeem set a List A record by taking 8 wickets for just 10 runs in a match against Rajasthan during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He was also the top wicket-taker of the tournament, with 24 wickets in 9 matches.

He also played in the Duleep Trophy and Deodhar Trophy for India B and scored his highest first-class score of 177 runs in a 2021-22 Ranji Trophy match against Nagaland. In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy season, he reached the milestone of 500 first-class wickets.

In his final season of first-class cricket, Nadeem took 3 wickets and scored 46 runs in a match against Rajasthan in early 2024. In March 2024, he announced his retirement from Indian professional cricket and expressed interest in playing in international leagues. With 542 first-class wickets, Nadeem is considered one of the best bowlers in Indian domestic cricket history.

Records and achievements

Shahbaz Nadeem has achieved a lot throughout his cricket career. Below are some key milestones:

2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy: Nadeem took 24 wickets in 9 matches, becoming the leading wicket-taker while playing for Jharkhand.

IPL 2022: He was bought by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 50 lakh in the IPL auction.

2012 IPL Season: Nadeem was nominated for the IPL Rising Star of the Year award, one of seven players selected.

2015-16 Ranji Trophy: Nadeem took 51 wickets, finishing as the top wicket-taker of the season.

2016-17 Ranji Trophy: He took 56 wickets, leading the competition again.

September 2018: Nadeem set a record with the best bowling figures in a List A match, taking 8 wickets for 10 runs against Rajasthan.

2021-22 Ranji Trophy: Nadeem scored his highest first-class score of 177 runs in a match against Nagaland.

Personal life

Shahbaz Nadeem has kept his personal life mostly private. However, some details about his family and lifestyle are known. Here's a look at his life outside cricket.

Finance

In 2024, Shahbaz Nadeem's net worth is estimated at INR 15 crore (around US $1.7 million). His income mainly comes from his cricket career, sponsorships, and events. In March 2024, Nadeem announced his retirement from international cricket in India and mentioned his plans to play in T20 leagues worldwide.

Family

Shahbaz’s father, Javed Mohammad, is a police officer. There is no public information about his mother or siblings. He married Saman Akhtar in August 2015, and they have one child.

Scandals

In 2016, Shahbaz expressed disappointment about not being selected for the national team. In March 2024, he announced his retirement from international cricket and planned to focus on T20 leagues.

Fans

Shahbaz Nadeem has a large following, with 230k Instagram followers. He is often seen interacting with fans, such as when he took a selfie with them after a match against Karnataka, which was posted on YouTube.