Shayne Akeel Richard Moseley

Shayne Akeel Richard Moseley

batsman

Full name:Shayne Akeel Richard Moseley
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2023 Teams

Barbados Pride

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches2438
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueTestFirst classList a
Matches2438
Innings4808
Not outs040
Runs282287174
Balls Faced1055243256
Avg730.0921.75
SR26.6643.6267.96
Fours327618
Fifties0131
Sixies0101
Highest1215560
Hundreds050

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