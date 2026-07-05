Shayne Akeel Richard Moseley
batsman
|Full name:
|Shayne Akeel Richard Moseley
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|43
|8
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|43
|8
|Innings
|4
|80
|8
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|Runs
|28
|2287
|174
|Balls Faced
|105
|5243
|256
|Avg
|7
|30.09
|21.75
|SR
|26.66
|43.62
|67.96
|Fours
|3
|276
|18
|Fifties
|0
|13
|1
|Sixies
|0
|10
|1
|Highest
|12
|155
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|5
|0