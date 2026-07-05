Sheeno Berridge

Sheeno Berridge

bowler

Full name:Sheeno Berridge

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2725
Innings4723
Overs578.4175.0
Balls--
Maidens12010
Runs1984944
Wickets8136
Avg24.4926.22
SR42.8629.16
Eco3.425.39
BB94
4w73
5w20
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2725
Innings3810
Not outs165
Runs2222
Balls Faced33349
Avg14.4
SR6.644.89
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies01
Highest416
Hundreds00

Another Players

Warde, Terance

Warde, Terance

Francis, Elroy

Francis, Elroy

Matthew, Mervin

Matthew, Mervin

Williams, Tyrone

Williams, Tyrone

Phillip, Kadeem

Phillip, Kadeem

Carty, Keacy

Carty, Keacy

Joseph, Alzarri

Joseph, Alzarri

Holder, Chaim

Holder, Chaim

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Cornwall, Rahkeem

Gore, Karima

Gore, Karima