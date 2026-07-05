Sheeno Berridge
bowler
|Full name:
|Sheeno Berridge
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|27
|25
|Innings
|47
|23
|Overs
|578.4
|175.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|120
|10
|Runs
|1984
|944
|Wickets
|81
|36
|Avg
|24.49
|26.22
|SR
|42.86
|29.16
|Eco
|3.42
|5.39
|BB
|9
|4
|4w
|7
|3
|5w
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|27
|25
|Innings
|38
|10
|Not outs
|16
|5
|Runs
|22
|22
|Balls Faced
|333
|49
|Avg
|1
|4.4
|SR
|6.6
|44.89
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|Highest
|4
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0