Shen Nareshbhai Patel
bowler
|Full name:
|Shen Nareshbhai Patel
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|9
|4
|Overs
|130.5
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|23
|0
|Runs
|442
|151
|Wickets
|13
|3
|Avg
|34
|50.33
|SR
|60.38
|56
|Eco
|3.37
|5.39
|BB
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|5
|4
|Innings
|6
|3
|Not outs
|1
|3
|Runs
|26
|6
|Balls Faced
|53
|11
|Avg
|5.2
|0
|SR
|49.05
|54.54
|Fours
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|2
|0
|Highest
|12
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0