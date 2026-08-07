Shen Nareshbhai Patel

Shen Nareshbhai Patel

bowler

Full name:Shen Nareshbhai Patel

Teams

2025 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings94
Overs130.528.0
Balls--
Maidens230
Runs442151
Wickets133
Avg3450.33
SR60.3856
Eco3.375.39
BB42
4w10
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches54
Innings63
Not outs13
Runs266
Balls Faced5311
Avg5.20
SR49.0554.54
Fours10
Fifties00
Sixies20
Highest123
Hundreds00

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