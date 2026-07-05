Shiraz Khan Shereef
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shiraz Khan Shereef
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|35
|1
|35
|Innings
|0
|35
|0
|35
|Overs
|0
|111.0
|0
|111.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Runs
|0
|750
|0
|750
|Wickets
|0
|22
|0
|22
|Avg
|0
|34.09
|0
|34.09
|SR
|0
|30.27
|0
|30.27
|Eco
|0
|6.75
|0
|6.75
|BB
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|35
|1
|35
|Innings
|1
|26
|1
|26
|Not outs
|0
|10
|0
|10
|Runs
|0
|335
|0
|335
|Balls Faced
|1
|313
|1
|313
|Avg
|0
|20.93
|0
|20.93
|SR
|0
|107.02
|0
|107.02
|Fours
|0
|16
|0
|16
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Sixies
|0
|17
|0
|17
|Highest
|0
|50
|0
|50
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0