Shiraz Khan Shereef

Shiraz Khan Shereef

all rounder

Full name:Shiraz Khan Shereef
Nationality:Kuwait

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches135135
Innings035035
Overs0111.00111.0
Balls----
Maidens0202
Runs07500750
Wickets022022
Avg034.09034.09
SR030.27030.27
Eco06.7506.75
BB0303
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches135135
Innings126126
Not outs010010
Runs03350335
Balls Faced13131313
Avg020.93020.93
SR0107.020107.02
Fours016016
Fifties0101
Sixies017017
Highest050050
Hundreds0000

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