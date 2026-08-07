Shoun Roger

Shoun Roger

batsman

Full name:Shoun Roger
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs40
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco40
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches31
Innings61
Not outs00
Runs563
Balls Faced11112
Avg9.333
SR50.4525
Fours90
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest293
Hundreds00

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