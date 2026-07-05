Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury
all rounder
|Full name:
|Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|5
|112
|126
|126
|Innings
|11
|1
|4
|169
|99
|81
|Overs
|141.0
|2.0
|11.0
|2397.5
|608.3
|165.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|0
|0
|457
|28
|3
|Runs
|506
|9
|71
|7439
|2864
|1258
|Wickets
|8
|0
|2
|248
|97
|50
|Avg
|63.25
|0
|35.5
|29.99
|29.52
|25.16
|SR
|105.75
|0
|33
|58.01
|37.63
|19.82
|Eco
|3.58
|4.5
|6.45
|3.1
|4.7
|7.61
|BB
|3
|0
|1
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|8
|4
|5
|112
|126
|126
|Innings
|15
|3
|4
|179
|111
|104
|Not outs
|4
|1
|2
|21
|9
|20
|Runs
|244
|70
|35
|6251
|2237
|1437
|Balls Faced
|437
|86
|35
|0
|2431
|1057
|Avg
|22.18
|35
|17.5
|39.56
|21.93
|17.1
|SR
|55.83
|81.39
|100
|0
|92.01
|135.95
|Fours
|29
|9
|3
|0
|207
|114
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|33
|12
|7
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|0
|56
|68
|Highest
|50
|35
|16
|166
|116
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|17
|1
|0