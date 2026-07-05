Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury

Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury

all rounder

Full name:Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches845112126126
Innings11141699981
Overs141.02.011.02397.5608.3165.1
Balls------
Maidens1000457283
Runs506971743928641258
Wickets8022489750
Avg63.25035.529.9929.5225.16
SR105.7503358.0137.6319.82
Eco3.584.56.453.14.77.61
BB3011053
4w0001010
5w000820
10w000200

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches845112126126
Innings1534179111104
Not outs41221920
Runs2447035625122371437
Balls Faced4378635024311057
Avg22.183517.539.5621.9317.1
SR55.8381.39100092.01135.95
Fours29930207114
Fifties10033127
Sixies00105668
Highest50351616611662
Hundreds0001710

Another Players

Williams, Kesrick

Williams, Kesrick

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Shepherd, Romario

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Lewis, Kennar

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Bruce, Tom

Bruce, Tom

Rasooli, Darwish

Rasooli, Darwish

Simmons, Lendl

Simmons, Lendl

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Chowdhury, Mirttunjoy

Ali, Shykat

Ali, Shykat

Siddique, Junaid

Siddique, Junaid