Siddharth Ajaybhai Desai

Siddharth Ajaybhai Desai

all rounder

Full name:Siddharth Ajaybhai Desai
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Gujarat

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2619
Innings4719
Overs983.1177.0
Balls--
Maidens20616
Runs3061728
Wickets11623
Avg26.3831.65
SR50.8546.17
Eco3.114.11
BB143
4w40
5w100
10w10

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2619
Innings2610
Not outs116
Runs13910
Balls Faced51239
Avg9.262.5
SR27.1425.64
Fours170
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest263
Hundreds00

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