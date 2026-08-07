Siddharth Ajaybhai Desai
all rounder
|Full name:
|Siddharth Ajaybhai Desai
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|19
|Innings
|47
|19
|Overs
|983.1
|177.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|206
|16
|Runs
|3061
|728
|Wickets
|116
|23
|Avg
|26.38
|31.65
|SR
|50.85
|46.17
|Eco
|3.11
|4.11
|BB
|14
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|5w
|10
|0
|10w
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|19
|Innings
|26
|10
|Not outs
|11
|6
|Runs
|139
|10
|Balls Faced
|512
|39
|Avg
|9.26
|2.5
|SR
|27.14
|25.64
|Fours
|17
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|3
|Hundreds
|0
|0