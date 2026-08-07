Sirajullah Khadim
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sirajullah Khadim
|Nationality:
|Portugal
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|8
|3
|Overs
|50.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|1
|Runs
|174
|57
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|174
|57
|SR
|300
|84
|Eco
|3.48
|4.07
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|8
|Innings
|11
|7
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Balls Faced
|180
|115
|Avg
|8.9
|12.71
|SR
|49.44
|77.39
|Fours
|15
|6
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|37
|Hundreds
|0
|0