Sirajullah Khadim

Sirajullah Khadim

all rounder

Full name:Sirajullah Khadim
Nationality:Portugal
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Portugal

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings83
Overs50.014.0
Balls--
Maidens131
Runs17457
Wickets11
Avg17457
SR30084
Eco3.484.07
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches68
Innings117
Not outs10
Runs8989
Balls Faced180115
Avg8.912.71
SR49.4477.39
Fours156
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2937
Hundreds00

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