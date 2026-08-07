Snehal Suhas Kauthankar

Snehal Suhas Kauthankar

batsman

Full name:Snehal Suhas Kauthankar
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Goa

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches474229
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches474229
Innings814127
Not outs1113
Runs29501461481
Balls Faced57671908467
Avg42.1436.5220.04
SR51.1576.57102.99
Fours40614145
Fifties1182
Sixies17158
Highest22514857
Hundreds730

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