Snehal Suhas Kauthankar
batsman
|Full name:
|Snehal Suhas Kauthankar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|42
|29
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|47
|42
|29
|Innings
|81
|41
|27
|Not outs
|11
|1
|3
|Runs
|2950
|1461
|481
|Balls Faced
|5767
|1908
|467
|Avg
|42.14
|36.52
|20.04
|SR
|51.15
|76.57
|102.99
|Fours
|406
|141
|45
|Fifties
|11
|8
|2
|Sixies
|17
|15
|8
|Highest
|225
|148
|57
|Hundreds
|7
|3
|0