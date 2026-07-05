Sornnarin Tippoch

Sornnarin Tippoch

all rounder

Full name:Sornnarin Tippoch
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Falcons Women

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9751
Innings7621
Overs34.4171.15.0
Balls---
Maidens5100
Runs10069022
Wickets5510
Avg2013.520
SR41.620.130
Eco2.884.034.4
BB340
4w020
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches9751
Innings9471
Not outs0150
Runs8934440
Balls Faced20652776
Avg9.8810.7540
SR43.265.2752.63
Fours7273
Fifties000
Sixies010
Highest413740
Hundreds000

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