Sornnarin Tippoch
all rounder
|Full name:
|Sornnarin Tippoch
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|75
|1
|Innings
|7
|62
|1
|Overs
|34.4
|171.1
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|10
|0
|Runs
|100
|690
|22
|Wickets
|5
|51
|0
|Avg
|20
|13.52
|0
|SR
|41.6
|20.13
|0
|Eco
|2.88
|4.03
|4.4
|BB
|3
|4
|0
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|9
|75
|1
|Innings
|9
|47
|1
|Not outs
|0
|15
|0
|Runs
|89
|344
|40
|Balls Faced
|206
|527
|76
|Avg
|9.88
|10.75
|40
|SR
|43.2
|65.27
|52.63
|Fours
|7
|27
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|Highest
|41
|37
|40
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0