Banthida Leephatthana

Banthida Leephatthana

batsman

Full name:Banthida Leephatthana
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2023 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches44
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches44
Innings31
Not outs01
Runs306
Balls Faced6411
Avg100
SR46.8754.54
Fours40
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest266
Hundreds00

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