Banthida Leephatthana
batsman
|Full name:
|Banthida Leephatthana
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|4
|4
|Innings
|3
|1
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|30
|6
|Balls Faced
|64
|11
|Avg
|10
|0
|SR
|46.87
|54.54
|Fours
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|26
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0