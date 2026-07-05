Suleeporn Laomi
bowler
|Full name:
|Suleeporn Laomi
|Nationality:
|Thailand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|7
|58
|1
|Innings
|7
|56
|1
|Overs
|48.0
|184.2
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|10
|0
|Runs
|171
|770
|51
|Wickets
|14
|60
|2
|Avg
|12.21
|12.83
|25.5
|SR
|20.57
|18.43
|30
|Eco
|3.56
|4.17
|5.1
|BB
|4
|4
|2
|4w
|1
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|Matches
|7
|58
|1
|Innings
|5
|17
|1
|Not outs
|0
|8
|1
|Runs
|61
|56
|5
|Balls Faced
|102
|98
|7
|Avg
|12.2
|6.22
|0
|SR
|59.8
|57.14
|71.42
|Fours
|3
|4
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|22
|13
|5
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0