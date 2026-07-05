Suleeporn Laomi

Suleeporn Laomi

bowler

Full name:Suleeporn Laomi
Nationality:Thailand

Teams

2026 Teams

Thailand Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches7581
Innings7561
Overs48.0184.210.0
Balls---
Maidens2100
Runs17177051
Wickets14602
Avg12.2112.8325.5
SR20.5718.4330
Eco3.564.175.1
BB442
4w110
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList a
Matches7581
Innings5171
Not outs081
Runs61565
Balls Faced102987
Avg12.26.220
SR59.857.1471.42
Fours340
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest22135
Hundreds000

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