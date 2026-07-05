Steven Katwaroo

Steven Katwaroo

wicket keeper

Full name:Steven Katwaroo

Teams

2023 Teams

New Jersey Somerset Cavaliers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3820
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches3820
Innings669
Not outs32
Runs122575
Balls Faced00
Avg19.4410.71
SR00
Fours00
Fifties80
Sixies00
Highest9131
Hundreds00

Another Players

Labib, Ahmed Sarwar

Labib, Ahmed Sarwar

Patil, Rohan

Patil, Rohan

Stewart, Navin

Stewart, Navin

Lewis, Kennar

Lewis, Kennar

Bonner, Nkrumah

Bonner, Nkrumah

P, Rohan

P, Rohan

Asif, Umaid

Asif, Umaid

Shah, Najaf

Shah, Najaf

Garg, Arya

Garg, Arya

Gore, Karima

Gore, Karima