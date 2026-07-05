Steven Katwaroo
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Steven Katwaroo
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|38
|20
|Innings
|66
|9
|Not outs
|3
|2
|Runs
|1225
|75
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|19.44
|10.71
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|8
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|91
|31
|Hundreds
|0
|0