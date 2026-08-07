Sulieman Jamaal Benn
bowler
|Full name:
|Sulieman Jamaal Benn
|Nationality:
|Barbados
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|47
|24
|99
|130
|96
|Innings
|42
|46
|24
|173
|124
|94
|Overs
|1220.1
|397.5
|84.0
|3767.1
|1053.4
|325.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|229
|15
|3
|876
|80
|9
|Runs
|3402
|1913
|606
|10134
|4312
|2137
|Wickets
|87
|39
|18
|379
|150
|88
|Avg
|39.1
|49.05
|33.66
|26.73
|28.74
|24.28
|SR
|84.14
|61.2
|28
|59.63
|42.14
|22.15
|Eco
|2.78
|4.8
|7.21
|2.69
|4.09
|6.57
|BB
|8
|4
|4
|9
|5
|4
|4w
|2
|3
|1
|25
|8
|1
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|19
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|47
|24
|99
|130
|96
|Innings
|39
|30
|7
|142
|75
|30
|Not outs
|5
|7
|4
|21
|26
|12
|Runs
|486
|182
|37
|2059
|599
|178
|Balls Faced
|802
|240
|42
|0
|0
|188
|Avg
|14.29
|7.91
|12.33
|17.01
|12.22
|9.88
|SR
|60.59
|75.83
|88.09
|0
|0
|94.68
|Fours
|58
|19
|5
|0
|0
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Sixies
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11
|Highest
|42
|31
|13
|79
|39
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0