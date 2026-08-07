Sulieman Jamaal Benn

Sulieman Jamaal Benn

bowler

Full name:Sulieman Jamaal Benn
Nationality:Barbados
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Gujarat Giants

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2647249913096
Innings42462417312494
Overs1220.1397.584.03767.11053.4325.0
Balls------
Maidens229153876809
Runs340219136061013443122137
Wickets87391837915088
Avg39.149.0533.6626.7328.7424.28
SR84.1461.22859.6342.1422.15
Eco2.784.87.212.694.096.57
BB844954
4w2312581
5w6001910
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2647249913096
Innings393071427530
Not outs574212612
Runs486182372059599178
Balls Faced8022404200188
Avg14.297.9112.3317.0112.229.88
SR60.5975.8388.090094.68
Fours581950011
Fifties000700
Sixies13310011
Highest423113793921
Hundreds000000

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