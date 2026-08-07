Sultan Ahmed

Sultan Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Sultan Ahmed
Nationality:United Arab Emirates

Teams

2025 Teams

Deccan Gladiators

Northern Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches225533
Innings225533
Overs12.082.341.0109.3
Balls----
Maidens0535
Runs58486152686
Wickets022432
Avg022.093821.43
SR022.561.520.53
Eco4.835.893.76.26
BB0424
4w0101
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches225533
Innings216420
Not outs0507
Runs18642687
Balls Faced42675587
Avg95.816.56.69
SR42.8595.5247.27100
Fours2144
Fifties0000
Sixies0404
Highest11181118
Hundreds0000

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