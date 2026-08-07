Sultan Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Sultan Ahmed
|Nationality:
|United Arab Emirates
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|25
|5
|33
|Innings
|2
|25
|5
|33
|Overs
|12.0
|82.3
|41.0
|109.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|5
|3
|5
|Runs
|58
|486
|152
|686
|Wickets
|0
|22
|4
|32
|Avg
|0
|22.09
|38
|21.43
|SR
|0
|22.5
|61.5
|20.53
|Eco
|4.83
|5.89
|3.7
|6.26
|BB
|0
|4
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|25
|5
|33
|Innings
|2
|16
|4
|20
|Not outs
|0
|5
|0
|7
|Runs
|18
|64
|26
|87
|Balls Faced
|42
|67
|55
|87
|Avg
|9
|5.81
|6.5
|6.69
|SR
|42.85
|95.52
|47.27
|100
|Fours
|2
|1
|4
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Highest
|11
|18
|11
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0