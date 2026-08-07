Sumaiya Akter News View all Go beyond the basics with Sumaiya Akter, the tenacious all-rounder and lower-order finisher. We've gathered insights into her training focus on calculated boundary hitting and the core motivation to provide essential late-innings momentum for Bangladesh.

International career

Sumaiya Akter, born on 15 October 2005 in Mymensingh, is a right-arm off-break bowler and right-hand batter who entered Bangladesh’s senior structure at a very young age. She first appeared on the national radar through the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, where she scored 65 runs at an average of 21.66. Her senior debut followed soon after, and by 2025, she had played in both formats, including the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

2019–2022

Progressed through age-group cricket; selected for the Bangladesh U19 squad for the ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023.

Scored 31 against Australia U19, one of her best youth innings.

2023

First senior call-up in October for the home T20I series against Pakistan.

WT20I debut on 29 October 2023 in Chattogram: scored 4 off 3 balls; cap number 41.

Included in the December 2023 South Africa tour but did not play, according to ESPNcricinfo and Cricbuzz.

2024

Recalled for the ICC Women’s Championship series against Australia.

WODI debut on 27 March 2024 in Mirpur: dismissed for 0, cap number 37.

Remained part of the wider squad through mid-2024.

2025

Selected for Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025.

Played against New Zealand on 10 October 2025 in Guwahati: scored 1 off 9.

Appeared against India on 26 October 2025 at DY Patil Stadium: scored 2 off 6 in a rain-affected match.

Career numbers by late 2025

WT20I: 1 match, four runs, strike rate 133.3.

WODI: 3 matches, three runs, average 1.00, highest score 2.

No bowling recorded at the international level.

Sumaiya remains one of the youngest players in the Bangladesh setup and is viewed as a long-term investment, with coaches expecting improvement as she gains more exposure at the senior level.

Leagues Participation

Sumaiya Akter is still at an early stage of her professional career, and her match record reflects a direct pathway from age-group cricket to the senior national team. She has not entered any overseas franchise leagues or domestic T20 leagues outside the standard BCB structure.

Domestic career

Sumaiya Akter built her game within Bangladesh's women’s domestic pathway through divisional cricket, age-group events, and Dhaka-based league matches. Her earliest recorded affiliation is with Mymensingh Division, where she appeared from 2017 to 2022. That link placed her inside the core BCB system at a very young age and gave her steady match exposure in both one-day and T20 formats.

She continued with Mymensingh in later seasons and took part in the 13th Women’s National Cricket League (2024–25).

Beyond divisional cricket, she also played in Dhaka’s domestic environment through club tournaments and BCB-operated events such as the Women’s Challenge Cup and other short-format competitions held at BKSP and city grounds.

Records and achievements

Sumaiya Akter’s career is still in its early phase, but several milestones already stand out.

Represented Bangladesh U19 at the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, scoring 65 runs in the tournament; her highest score was 31 not out against Australia U19.

Made her T20I debut on 29 October 2023 against Pakistan in Chattogram and received T20I cap 41.

Earned her ODI debut on 27 March 2024 against Australia in Mirpur and received ODI cap 37.

Selected for Bangladesh’s squad for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 in India at the age of 19.

Played her first World Cup match on 10 October 2025 against New Zealand and her second on 26 October 2025 against India.

Represented Mymensingh Division from 2017 to 2025, becoming one of the rare players from that division to progress to the national team.

Regarded as a young all-round option due to her right-handed batting and right-arm off-break bowling.

Identified by coaches and selectors as a long-term prospect for Bangladesh, with a path that took her from youth cricket to the senior World Cup squad in two seasons.

Personal life

Sumaiya Akter keeps nearly all personal details private, and only limited information appears in verified cricket sources. Her public profile focuses almost entirely on her playing career, so details about her background, finances, and daily life remain unknown. The categories below reflect only what can be confirmed through credible databases.

Finance

No verified information is available about her income, savings, or sponsorships. The Bangladesh Cricket Board lists four contract grades for women’s players, but Sumaiya does not appear in the public 2024–2025 contract list, so her monthly retainer cannot be stated with certainty.

Family

Reliable sources do not provide details about her parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Scandals

There are no records of disciplinary actions or controversies connected to Sumaiya.

Fans

Sumaiya does not have a verified social-media presence. Several accounts share her name, but none are confirmed to be official.