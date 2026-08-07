Suresh Vishweshwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Suresh Vishweshwar
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|2
|Innings
|2
|4
|2
|Overs
|24.0
|18.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|100
|126
|64
|Wickets
|3
|2
|0
|Avg
|33.33
|63
|0
|SR
|48
|54
|0
|Eco
|4.16
|7
|9.14
|BB
|3
|1
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|4
|2
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|4
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|0
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0