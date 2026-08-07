Suresh Vishweshwar

Suresh Vishweshwar

bowler

Full name:Suresh Vishweshwar
Nationality:India

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches142
Innings242
Overs24.018.07.0
Balls---
Maidens100
Runs10012664
Wickets320
Avg33.33630
SR48540
Eco4.1679.14
BB310
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches142
Innings100
Not outs100
Runs000
Balls Faced400
Avg000
SR000
Fours000
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest000
Hundreds000

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