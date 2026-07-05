Suwanji Madanayake

Suwanji Madanayake

all rounder

Full name:Suwanji Madanayake
Nationality:Sri Lanka
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Moors SC

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133773
Innings216743
Overs2745.3553.14.4
Balls---
Maidens496480
Runs8127207239
Wickets3701042
Avg21.9619.9219.5
SR44.5231.9114
Eco2.963.748.35
BB1252
4w1340
5w1810
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches133773
Innings201661
Not outs2570
Runs33919484
Balls Faced004
Avg19.2616.064
SR00100
Fours000
Fifties1410
Sixies000
Highest110524
Hundreds100

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