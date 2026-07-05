Suwanji Madanayake
all rounder
|Full name:
|Suwanji Madanayake
|Nationality:
|Sri Lanka
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|133
|77
|3
|Innings
|216
|74
|3
|Overs
|2745.3
|553.1
|4.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|496
|48
|0
|Runs
|8127
|2072
|39
|Wickets
|370
|104
|2
|Avg
|21.96
|19.92
|19.5
|SR
|44.52
|31.91
|14
|Eco
|2.96
|3.74
|8.35
|BB
|12
|5
|2
|4w
|13
|4
|0
|5w
|18
|1
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|133
|77
|3
|Innings
|201
|66
|1
|Not outs
|25
|7
|0
|Runs
|3391
|948
|4
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|4
|Avg
|19.26
|16.06
|4
|SR
|0
|0
|100
|Fours
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|14
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|110
|52
|4
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0