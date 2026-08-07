Syed Ali Abbas

Syed Ali Abbas

bowler

Full name:Syed Ali Abbas
Nationality:Saudi arabia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Saudi Arabia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches11
Innings11
Not outs11
Runs44
Balls Faced44
Avg00
SR100100
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest44
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Faisal

Khan, Faisal

Wahid, Abdul

Wahid, Abdul

Atif-Ur-Rehman

Atif-Ur-Rehman

Mustafa, Mohammed Khalander

Mustafa, Mohammed Khalander

Ali, Abdul Manan

Ali, Abdul Manan

Sharif, Umair

Sharif, Umair

Ahmad, Muhammad

Ahmad, Muhammad

Sivakumar, Saparna

Sivakumar, Saparna

Waheed, Abdul

Waheed, Abdul

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad