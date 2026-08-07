Syed Junaid Ali
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Syed Junaid Ali
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|44
|3
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|44
|3
|Innings
|60
|41
|2
|Not outs
|5
|2
|0
|Runs
|1489
|852
|25
|Balls Faced
|3089
|1098
|22
|Avg
|27.07
|21.84
|12.5
|SR
|48.2
|77.59
|113.63
|Fours
|191
|89
|4
|Fifties
|5
|3
|0
|Sixies
|6
|9
|0
|Highest
|99
|143
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0