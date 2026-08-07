Syed Junaid Ali

Syed Junaid Ali

wicket keeper

Full name:Syed Junaid Ali
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35443
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches35443
Innings60412
Not outs520
Runs148985225
Balls Faced3089109822
Avg27.0721.8412.5
SR48.277.59113.63
Fours191894
Fifties530
Sixies690
Highest9914318
Hundreds010

Another Players

Zain ul Hasan

Zain ul Hasan

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Rehman, Haseeb Ur

Bhatti, Kashif

Bhatti, Kashif

Faiq, Mohammad

Faiq, Mohammad

Jamal, Aamer

Jamal, Aamer

Lynn, Chris

Lynn, Chris

Khan, Saad

Khan, Saad

Imam-ul-Haq

Imam-ul-Haq

Nasim, Saad

Nasim, Saad

Hafeez, Mohammad

Hafeez, Mohammad