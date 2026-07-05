Tauseef Ahmed
bowler
|Full name:
|Tauseef Ahmed
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|34
|70
|90
|114
|Innings
|58
|67
|149
|108
|Overs
|1296.2
|541.4
|3271.2
|912.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|359
|32
|893
|64
|Runs
|2950
|2247
|7307
|3484
|Wickets
|93
|55
|307
|108
|Avg
|31.72
|40.85
|23.8
|32.25
|SR
|83.63
|59.09
|63.93
|50.69
|Eco
|2.27
|4.14
|2.23
|3.81
|BB
|9
|4
|15
|4
|4w
|3
|1
|18
|1
|5w
|3
|0
|17
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|2
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|34
|70
|90
|114
|Innings
|38
|25
|107
|48
|Not outs
|20
|14
|33
|17
|Runs
|317
|116
|1048
|331
|Balls Faced
|0
|216
|0
|0
|Avg
|17.61
|10.54
|14.16
|10.67
|SR
|0
|53.7
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|35
|27
|77
|46
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0