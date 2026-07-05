Tauseef Ahmed

Tauseef Ahmed

bowler

Full name:Tauseef Ahmed
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Pakistan A

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches347090114
Innings5867149108
Overs1296.2541.43271.2912.3
Balls----
Maidens3593289364
Runs2950224773073484
Wickets9355307108
Avg31.7240.8523.832.25
SR83.6359.0963.9350.69
Eco2.274.142.233.81
BB94154
4w31181
5w30170
10w0020

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList a
Matches347090114
Innings382510748
Not outs20143317
Runs3171161048331
Balls Faced021600
Avg17.6110.5414.1610.67
SR053.700
Fours0300
Fifties0010
Sixies0000
Highest35277746
Hundreds0000

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