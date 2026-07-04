Ireland Cricket Team Players

AllCountriesTournamentsTeamsMenWomen

Ireland

McCullough, Carson

Ireland

White, Benjamin

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

McGuire, Nathan

Ireland

MacBeth, Scott John

Ireland

Millar, Robbie

Ireland

Tector, Tim

Ireland

Wilson, Reuben

Ireland

Donegan, Mark

Ireland

Rock, Neil

Ireland

Weldon, Matthew

Ireland

Doherty, Liam Conor

Ireland

Roulston, Gavin

Ireland

Lodewicus le Roux, Philippus

Ireland

Sherzad, Muzamil

Ireland

Gillespie, Aaron

Ireland

Lutton, Finn

Ireland

Dyer, Harry

Ireland

Hunter, Ryan

Ireland

McNally, John

Ireland

Neill, Jordan

Ireland

Hilton, Kian

Ireland

Riley, Oliver

Ireland

Cosgrave, Macdara

Ireland

Forkin, Daniel

Ireland

Forbes, Jamie

Dickson, Jack Michael

Leckey, Adam

Ireland

West, James

Ireland

Murray, Daniel

Ireland

Ogilby, Freddie

Ireland

le Roux, Peter

Ireland

O'Brien, Robert

Ireland

Armstrong, Alex

Ireland

Ford, Thomas

Ireland

Dijkstra, Sebastian

Ireland

Manoj, Febin

Ireland

Marshall, Ethan

Ireland

Yeates, Sebastian

Ireland

Armstron, Callum

Ireland

Bates, Marko

Ireland

Haslett, Samuel

Ireland

Whaley, Bruce

Ireland

Murray, Luke

Ireland