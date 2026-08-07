Techi Neri
all rounder
|Full name:
|Techi Neri
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|24
|Innings
|24
|27
|18
|Overs
|379.5
|158.3
|50.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|5
|0
|Runs
|1415
|919
|434
|Wickets
|32
|16
|7
|Avg
|44.21
|57.43
|62
|SR
|71.21
|59.43
|42.85
|Eco
|3.72
|5.79
|8.68
|BB
|6
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|31
|24
|Innings
|34
|24
|19
|Not outs
|3
|5
|5
|Runs
|342
|223
|140
|Balls Faced
|730
|466
|219
|Avg
|11.03
|11.73
|10
|SR
|46.84
|47.85
|63.92
|Fours
|52
|27
|8
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|2
|Highest
|50
|86
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0