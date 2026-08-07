Techi Neri

Techi Neri

all rounder

Full name:Techi Neri
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183124
Innings242718
Overs379.5158.350.0
Balls---
Maidens4150
Runs1415919434
Wickets32167
Avg44.2157.4362
SR71.2159.4342.85
Eco3.725.798.68
BB622
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches183124
Innings342419
Not outs355
Runs342223140
Balls Faced730466219
Avg11.0311.7310
SR46.8447.8563.92
Fours52278
Fifties110
Sixies112
Highest508626
Hundreds000

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