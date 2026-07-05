Terrence Warde
all rounder
|Full name:
|Terrence Warde
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|36
|Innings
|35
|32
|Overs
|306.1
|265.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|54
|26
|Runs
|921
|1086
|Wickets
|30
|23
|Avg
|30.7
|47.21
|SR
|61.23
|69.21
|Eco
|3
|4.09
|BB
|6
|4
|4w
|2
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|29
|36
|Innings
|49
|30
|Not outs
|8
|6
|Runs
|1115
|562
|Balls Faced
|3142
|859
|Avg
|27.19
|23.41
|SR
|35.48
|65.42
|Fours
|127
|48
|Fifties
|5
|1
|Sixies
|8
|7
|Highest
|83
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0