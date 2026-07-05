Terrence Warde

Terrence Warde

all rounder

Full name:Terrence Warde

Teams

2023 Teams

Leeward Islands Hurricanes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2936
Innings3532
Overs306.1265.2
Balls--
Maidens5426
Runs9211086
Wickets3023
Avg30.747.21
SR61.2369.21
Eco34.09
BB64
4w21
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2936
Innings4930
Not outs86
Runs1115562
Balls Faced3142859
Avg27.1923.41
SR35.4865.42
Fours12748
Fifties51
Sixies87
Highest8371
Hundreds00

Another Players

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