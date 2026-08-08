Teshi Tiku
batsman
|Full name:
|Teshi Tiku
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|2
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|65
|14
|Balls Faced
|194
|31
|Avg
|16.25
|7
|SR
|33.5
|45.16
|Fours
|10
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|47
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0