Teshi Tiku

Teshi Tiku

batsman

Full name:Teshi Tiku
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Arunachal Pradesh

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches22
Innings42
Not outs00
Runs6514
Balls Faced19431
Avg16.257
SR33.545.16
Fours100
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest4710
Hundreds00

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