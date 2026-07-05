Thomas David Andrews

Thomas David Andrews

all rounder

Full name:Thomas David Andrews
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Sydney Thunder

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17367
Innings31367
Overs566.4304.320.0
Balls---
Maidens8690
Runs18191639162
Wickets34392
Avg53.542.0281
SR10046.8460
Eco3.215.388.1
BB942
4w010
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches17367
Innings27254
Not outs441
Runs61814832
Balls Faced98621833
Avg26.867.0410.66
SR62.6767.8896.96
Fours85123
Fifties300
Sixies831
Highest1011527
Hundreds100

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