Thomas David Andrews
all rounder
|Full name:
|Thomas David Andrews
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|36
|7
|Innings
|31
|36
|7
|Overs
|566.4
|304.3
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|86
|9
|0
|Runs
|1819
|1639
|162
|Wickets
|34
|39
|2
|Avg
|53.5
|42.02
|81
|SR
|100
|46.84
|60
|Eco
|3.21
|5.38
|8.1
|BB
|9
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|17
|36
|7
|Innings
|27
|25
|4
|Not outs
|4
|4
|1
|Runs
|618
|148
|32
|Balls Faced
|986
|218
|33
|Avg
|26.86
|7.04
|10.66
|SR
|62.67
|67.88
|96.96
|Fours
|85
|12
|3
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|3
|1
|Highest
|101
|15
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0