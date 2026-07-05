Thomas Kelly
batsman
|Full name:
|Thomas Kelly
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|5
|27
|Innings
|7
|5
|23
|Not outs
|0
|1
|6
|Runs
|147
|113
|318
|Balls Faced
|272
|114
|269
|Avg
|21
|28.25
|18.7
|SR
|54.04
|99.12
|118.21
|Fours
|17
|10
|20
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|Sixies
|2
|2
|8
|Highest
|39
|53
|43
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0