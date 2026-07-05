Thomas Kelly

Thomas Kelly

batsman

Full name:Thomas Kelly
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Adelaide Strikers

South Australia Redbacks

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4527
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4527
Innings7523
Not outs016
Runs147113318
Balls Faced272114269
Avg2128.2518.7
SR54.0499.12118.21
Fours171020
Fifties010
Sixies228
Highest395343
Hundreds000

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