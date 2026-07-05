Thomas Lachlan O’Connell
bowler
|Full name:
|Thomas Lachlan O’Connell
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|4
|7
|Overs
|31.0
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|201
|112
|Wickets
|8
|5
|Avg
|25.12
|22.4
|SR
|23.25
|16.8
|Eco
|6.48
|8
|BB
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|8
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|0
|2
|Runs
|34
|12
|Balls Faced
|38
|17
|Avg
|8.5
|6
|SR
|89.47
|70.58
|Fours
|3
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|22
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0