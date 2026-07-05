Thomas Lachlan O’Connell

Thomas Lachlan O’Connell

bowler

Full name:Thomas Lachlan O’Connell
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Chattogram Challengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches48
Innings47
Overs31.014.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs201112
Wickets85
Avg25.1222.4
SR23.2516.8
Eco6.488
BB32
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches48
Innings44
Not outs02
Runs3412
Balls Faced3817
Avg8.56
SR89.4770.58
Fours31
Fifties00
Sixies10
Highest229
Hundreds00

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