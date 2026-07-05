Timothy David Paine

Timothy David Paine

wicket keeper

Full name:Timothy David Paine
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches35351215413681
Innings000300
Overs0006.000
Balls------
Maidens000100
Runs0002300
Wickets000000
Avg000000
SR000000
Eco0003.8300
BB000000
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches35351215413681
Innings5735925513475
Not outs103136153
Runs153489082649039721647
Balls Faced33551257771401555511346
Avg32.6327.8110.2529.6333.3722.87
SR45.7270.8106.4946.371.55122.36
Fours172967731356162
Fifties950351710
Sixies463233444
Highest921112521513491
Hundreds010380

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