Timothy David Paine
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Timothy David Paine
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|12
|154
|136
|81
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|6.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|3.83
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|35
|35
|12
|154
|136
|81
|Innings
|57
|35
|9
|255
|134
|75
|Not outs
|10
|3
|1
|36
|15
|3
|Runs
|1534
|890
|82
|6490
|3972
|1647
|Balls Faced
|3355
|1257
|77
|14015
|5551
|1346
|Avg
|32.63
|27.81
|10.25
|29.63
|33.37
|22.87
|SR
|45.72
|70.8
|106.49
|46.3
|71.55
|122.36
|Fours
|172
|96
|7
|731
|356
|162
|Fifties
|9
|5
|0
|35
|17
|10
|Sixies
|4
|6
|3
|23
|34
|44
|Highest
|92
|111
|25
|215
|134
|91
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|0