Timothy Glyn Johnston

Timothy Glyn Johnston

bowler

Full name:Timothy Glyn Johnston
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322021
Innings472018
Overs922.3160.064.0
Balls---
Maidens15740
Runs2979783509
Wickets563013
Avg53.1926.139.15
SR98.833229.53
Eco3.224.897.95
BB632
4w000
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches322021
Innings481715
Not outs943
Runs860177119
Balls Faced105112494
Avg22.0513.619.91
SR81.82142.74126.59
Fours104199
Fifties300
Sixies2483
Highest763221
Hundreds000

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