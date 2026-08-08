Timothy Glyn Johnston
bowler
|Full name:
|Timothy Glyn Johnston
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|20
|21
|Innings
|47
|20
|18
|Overs
|922.3
|160.0
|64.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|157
|4
|0
|Runs
|2979
|783
|509
|Wickets
|56
|30
|13
|Avg
|53.19
|26.1
|39.15
|SR
|98.83
|32
|29.53
|Eco
|3.22
|4.89
|7.95
|BB
|6
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|32
|20
|21
|Innings
|48
|17
|15
|Not outs
|9
|4
|3
|Runs
|860
|177
|119
|Balls Faced
|1051
|124
|94
|Avg
|22.05
|13.61
|9.91
|SR
|81.82
|142.74
|126.59
|Fours
|104
|19
|9
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|24
|8
|3
|Highest
|76
|32
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0