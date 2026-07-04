Travis Muller

Travis Muller

bowler

Full name:Travis Muller
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Otago Volts

Wellington Firebirds

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches662410
Innings114249
Overs1427.5156.126.2
Balls---
Maidens302100
Runs4933859246
Wickets174239
Avg28.3537.3427.33
SR49.2340.7317.55
Eco3.455.59.34
BB853
4w400
5w710
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches662410
Innings82163
Not outs2960
Runs10571849
Balls Faced274633215
Avg19.9418.43
SR38.4955.4260
Fours141150
Fifties210
Sixies710
Highest65546
Hundreds000

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Hancock, David

Hancock, David

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Blundell, Tom

Blundell, Tom

Nicholls, Henry

Nicholls, Henry

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Bracewell, Michael

Bracewell, Michael

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish