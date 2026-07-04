Travis Muller
bowler
|Full name:
|Travis Muller
|Nationality:
|South Africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|24
|10
|Innings
|114
|24
|9
|Overs
|1427.5
|156.1
|26.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|302
|10
|0
|Runs
|4933
|859
|246
|Wickets
|174
|23
|9
|Avg
|28.35
|37.34
|27.33
|SR
|49.23
|40.73
|17.55
|Eco
|3.45
|5.5
|9.34
|BB
|8
|5
|3
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|7
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|66
|24
|10
|Innings
|82
|16
|3
|Not outs
|29
|6
|0
|Runs
|1057
|184
|9
|Balls Faced
|2746
|332
|15
|Avg
|19.94
|18.4
|3
|SR
|38.49
|55.42
|60
|Fours
|141
|15
|0
|Fifties
|2
|1
|0
|Sixies
|7
|1
|0
|Highest
|65
|54
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0