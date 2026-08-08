Tunahan Turan
bowler
|Full name:
|Tunahan Turan
|Nationality:
|Turkiye
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|4
|4
|Overs
|9.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|115
|115
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|57.5
|57.5
|SR
|27
|27
|Eco
|12.77
|12.77
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1
|1
|Balls Faced
|23
|23
|Avg
|0.16
|0.16
|SR
|4.34
|4.34
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0