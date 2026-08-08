Tunahan Turan

Tunahan Turan

bowler

Full name:Tunahan Turan
Nationality:Turkiye
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2024 Teams

Turkiye

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings44
Overs9.09.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs115115
Wickets22
Avg57.557.5
SR2727
Eco12.7712.77
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches66
Innings66
Not outs00
Runs11
Balls Faced2323
Avg0.160.16
SR4.344.34
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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