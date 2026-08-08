Tyler Michael Lortan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Tyler Michael Lortan
|Nationality:
|South africa
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|12
|Innings
|12
|8
|0
|Overs
|82.1
|21.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|0
|Runs
|437
|120
|0
|Wickets
|13
|5
|0
|Avg
|33.61
|24
|0
|SR
|37.92
|25.2
|0
|Eco
|5.31
|5.71
|0
|BB
|6
|1
|0
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|11
|13
|12
|Innings
|20
|11
|11
|Not outs
|3
|0
|3
|Runs
|274
|354
|273
|Balls Faced
|628
|533
|280
|Avg
|16.11
|32.18
|34.12
|SR
|43.63
|66.41
|97.5
|Fours
|34
|39
|29
|Fifties
|1
|4
|2
|Sixies
|1
|2
|3
|Highest
|77
|62
|60
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0