Tyler Michael Lortan

Tyler Michael Lortan

all rounder

Full name:Tyler Michael Lortan
Nationality:South africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111312
Innings1280
Overs82.121.00
Balls---
Maidens200
Runs4371200
Wickets1350
Avg33.61240
SR37.9225.20
Eco5.315.710
BB610
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches111312
Innings201111
Not outs303
Runs274354273
Balls Faced628533280
Avg16.1132.1834.12
SR43.6366.4197.5
Fours343929
Fifties142
Sixies123
Highest776260
Hundreds000

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