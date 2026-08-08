Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan

all rounder

Full name:Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131844
Innings221844
Overs294.5126.5141.5
Balls---
Maidens9082
Runs747637955
Wickets341342
Avg21.974922.73
SR52.0258.5320.26
Eco2.535.026.73
BB924
4w001
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches131844
Innings181416
Not outs468
Runs21812279
Balls Faced70716461
Avg15.5715.259.87
SR30.8374.39129.5
Fours22135
Fifties000
Sixies014
Highest323121
Hundreds000

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