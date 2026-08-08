Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|18
|44
|Innings
|22
|18
|44
|Overs
|294.5
|126.5
|141.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|90
|8
|2
|Runs
|747
|637
|955
|Wickets
|34
|13
|42
|Avg
|21.97
|49
|22.73
|SR
|52.02
|58.53
|20.26
|Eco
|2.53
|5.02
|6.73
|BB
|9
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|18
|44
|Innings
|18
|14
|16
|Not outs
|4
|6
|8
|Runs
|218
|122
|79
|Balls Faced
|707
|164
|61
|Avg
|15.57
|15.25
|9.87
|SR
|30.83
|74.39
|129.5
|Fours
|22
|13
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|4
|Highest
|32
|31
|21
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0