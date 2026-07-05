Upendra Diwansingh Yadav

Upendra Diwansingh Yadav

wicket keeper

Full name:Upendra Diwansingh Yadav
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches393530
Innings200
Overs2.000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs1000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco500
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches393530
Innings513130
Not outs1166
Runs17211035646
Balls Faced30251130525
Avg43.0241.426.91
SR56.8991.59123.04
Fours21210253
Fifties762
Sixies172120
Highest20311270
Hundreds510

Another Players

Ahuja, Suraj

Ahuja, Suraj

Pradeep, T

Pradeep, T

Sharma, Rahul

Sharma, Rahul

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rahane, Ajinkya

Rawat, Rahul

Rawat, Rahul

Anand, Doddamani

Anand, Doddamani

Saif, Mohammad

Saif, Mohammad

Singh, Pratham

Singh, Pratham

Bala, Priyanka Prankrishna

Bala, Priyanka Prankrishna

Chaudhary, Shivam

Chaudhary, Shivam