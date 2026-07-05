Upendra Diwansingh Yadav
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Upendra Diwansingh Yadav
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|35
|30
|Innings
|2
|0
|0
|Overs
|2.0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|10
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|5
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|39
|35
|30
|Innings
|51
|31
|30
|Not outs
|11
|6
|6
|Runs
|1721
|1035
|646
|Balls Faced
|3025
|1130
|525
|Avg
|43.02
|41.4
|26.91
|SR
|56.89
|91.59
|123.04
|Fours
|212
|102
|53
|Fifties
|7
|6
|2
|Sixies
|17
|21
|20
|Highest
|203
|112
|70
|Hundreds
|5
|1
|0