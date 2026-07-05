Usman Gani Ibrahim Ahmed Adam Babu Patel

Usman Gani Ibrahim Ahmed Adam Babu Patel

wicket keeper

Full name:Usman Gani Ibrahim Ahmed Adam Babu Patel
Nationality:Kuwait
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Kuwait

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches127127
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches127127
Innings126126
Not outs0404
Runs44904490
Balls Faced1040110401
Avg422.27422.27
SR40122.1940122.19
Fours155155
Fifties0404
Sixies012012
Highest475475
Hundreds0000

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