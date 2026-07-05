Usman Gani Ibrahim Ahmed Adam Babu Patel
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Usman Gani Ibrahim Ahmed Adam Babu Patel
|Nationality:
|Kuwait
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|27
|1
|27
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|27
|1
|27
|Innings
|1
|26
|1
|26
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|4
|490
|4
|490
|Balls Faced
|10
|401
|10
|401
|Avg
|4
|22.27
|4
|22.27
|SR
|40
|122.19
|40
|122.19
|Fours
|1
|55
|1
|55
|Fifties
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Sixies
|0
|12
|0
|12
|Highest
|4
|75
|4
|75
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0