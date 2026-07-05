Utkarsh Singh
all rounder
|Full name:
|Utkarsh Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|37
|25
|Innings
|37
|34
|21
|Overs
|443.0
|188.0
|60.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|81
|6
|1
|Runs
|1445
|881
|382
|Wickets
|34
|32
|21
|Avg
|42.5
|27.53
|18.19
|SR
|78.17
|35.25
|17.19
|Eco
|3.26
|4.68
|6.34
|BB
|6
|4
|3
|4w
|2
|2
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|25
|37
|25
|Innings
|42
|34
|17
|Not outs
|1
|4
|3
|Runs
|1041
|1104
|327
|Balls Faced
|2457
|1488
|273
|Avg
|25.39
|36.8
|23.35
|SR
|42.36
|74.19
|119.78
|Fours
|131
|111
|37
|Fifties
|6
|9
|0
|Sixies
|2
|21
|7
|Highest
|114
|128
|49
|Hundreds
|1
|2
|0