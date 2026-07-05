Utkarsh Singh

Utkarsh Singh

all rounder

Full name:Utkarsh Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Jharkhand

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253725
Innings373421
Overs443.0188.060.1
Balls---
Maidens8161
Runs1445881382
Wickets343221
Avg42.527.5318.19
SR78.1735.2517.19
Eco3.264.686.34
BB643
4w220
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches253725
Innings423417
Not outs143
Runs10411104327
Balls Faced24571488273
Avg25.3936.823.35
SR42.3674.19119.78
Fours13111137
Fifties690
Sixies2217
Highest11412849
Hundreds120

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