Venugopalan Vinod Kumar
bowler
|Full name:
|Venugopalan Vinod Kumar
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|July 31, 1987 (35)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Hometown:
|Kerala, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|14
|Innings
|9
|10
|13
|Overs
|129.1
|81.3
|48.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|5
|0
|Runs
|318
|495
|371
|Wickets
|13
|10
|12
|Avg
|24.46
|49.5
|30.91
|SR
|59.61
|48.9
|24
|Eco
|2.46
|6.07
|7.72
|BB
|4
|2
|2
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|5
|10
|14
|Innings
|7
|10
|6
|Not outs
|1
|4
|5
|Runs
|81
|67
|46
|Balls Faced
|172
|83
|32
|Avg
|13.5
|11.16
|46
|SR
|47.09
|80.72
|143.75
|Fours
|9
|3
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|2
|0
|Highest
|21
|22
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0