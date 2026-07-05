Venugopalan Vinod Kumar

Venugopalan Vinod Kumar

bowler

Full name:Venugopalan Vinod Kumar
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):July 31, 1987 (35)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Hometown:Kerala, India

Teams

2025 Teams

Kerala

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51014
Innings91013
Overs129.181.348.0
Balls---
Maidens3750
Runs318495371
Wickets131012
Avg24.4649.530.91
SR59.6148.924
Eco2.466.077.72
BB422
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches51014
Innings7106
Not outs145
Runs816746
Balls Faced1728332
Avg13.511.1646
SR47.0980.72143.75
Fours937
Fifties000
Sixies120
Highest212219
Hundreds000

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Fanoos, Fazil

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Parveen, Abhijth

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Akhil, Mandhrayil Sajeevan

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Sreesanth, Shanthakumaran

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Joseph, Sijomon

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